Armando Garcia
VICTORIA — Armando Garcia, 83 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born December 8, 1938 in Pharr, TX to Juan B. “La Chota” Garcia and Luisa Franco Garcia. Armando served his country in the U.S. Air Force before he became a teacher at Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca and retired as a mechanic for General Electric. He enjoyed working in his shop building bird houses, drinking his coke, and smoking his cigarettes. He was a jokester and always said he didn’t mind dying, he just hated to be gone so long. He was a great father, Popo, uncle, and friend. We will miss him very much.
He is survived by his daughters Marie “Missy” Bazan (Ray) of Victoria, Nina Segundo (Marcos Garces) of San Antonio, and Mia Sanchez of Victoria; sons Rene Segundo of Alton, Ricardo Segundo of Alamo, Rolando Segundo of San Antonio; brother Ramiro Garcia of Pharr and 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Marta Martinez Garcia, his parents, his brother Eloy Garcia and his grandsons Brandon and Adam Bazan.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at 2pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council immediately after the mass. Pall bearers will be his grandsons Joshua Segundo, Ryan Bazan, and Marcus Bazan and his nephews Mike Villanueva, Manuel Martinez, and Michael Martinez. Burial will be at a later date at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
