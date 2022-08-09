Armando Norman Ramirez
VICTORIA — Armando “Norman” Ramirez, 74, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Victoria. He was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Charlie and Mary Cisneros Ramirez on July 17, 1948. Norman was a Staff/Production Manager for Formosa Plastics from which he retired. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Navy and was awarded the Purple Heart. Norman was actively involved in the Veterans of Foreign War, Catholic War Veterans, American Legion, Knights of Columbus council 8388, in which he was a 3rd degree Knight, and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Norman is preceded in death by sisters; Gloria Jean Ramirez, Cecilia Gomez, and Mary Agnes Hernandez, brother; Charlie Ray Ramirez, and his baby Cha Cha the Shih Tzu.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Janie Zamora Ramirez, daughters; Felicia Ann Ramirez Veliz and her husband Felipe, and Vanessa Rochelle Ramirez and her fiancé John Garcia, grandchildren; Daniel Gonzalez, Christan Veliz, Miranda Veliz, and Chloe Trammel, grand-cat; Diego, and grand-dog; Max, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., immediately followed by the reciting of a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Marco Cruz, Daniel Gonzalez, Christan Veliz, Martin Sanchez, Thomas Edward “T.E.” Ramirez, Felipe Veliz, Mark Zamora, and Ralph Gonzales. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Albert Galvan, Jerry Villarreal, Ray Zamora, Manuel Gonzales, Arthur Vasquez, and Manuel Salinas.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
