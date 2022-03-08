Armando Salazar, Sr.
Armando Salazar, Sr.
VICTORIA — Armando Salazar, 59, of Victoria entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born February 25, 1963 in Lamesa to Gregorio and Josefa Salazar. He is survived by the love of his life, Graciela Lisa Rodriguez Salazar, and they were united in marriage on July 9, 2017. His most precious life will forever be cherished by his father, Gregorio Salazar; his children, Jason Burmeister, Jennifer Murillo (Jeremy), Matthew Salazar (Sylvia), Kevin Salazar (Maranda), Amanda Salazar, Armando Salazar Jr., Minnie Ramirez (Mary), Julio Rodriguez, and Fernando Rodriguez; grandchildren, Caitlynn, Jamara, Javon, Kaleb, Cameron, Sabrina, Katherine, Grayson Arturo, Mayliyah, Grayson Will, Adilynn, Christian, Ava and Martin; brothers, Rodolfo (Debbie), Gregorio Jr. (Virginia), Daniel (Raquel) and James (Blanca); sisters, Diana (Eusebio), Rebecca (Raymond), Blanca (Carlton), Linda (Kent) and many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all whose life he touched. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josefa Vela Salazar; daughter, Christine Ann Salazar and great-grandson, Royal Zay Burmeister-Hernandez. He was a true and faithful servant of our Lord and will be deeply missed by many. He touched the lives of so many by praying for them and giving his testimony. He loved deeply and the love for his family and friends never wavered. He would give you anything he had, even the shirt off his back. He was always centered on Jesus and family and even if you weren’t family, he would adopt you as an honorary member. He had so much love to give and never let anyone go without telling them how much he loved them. He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Armando is now at peace surrounded by those he loved that parted before him. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 10:00 am at The Good Shepherd Church with Pastor Miguel Hernandez and Pastor Julio Vela officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Armando Salazar Jr., Rodolfo Salazar, Gregorio Salazar Jr., Daniel Salazar, James Salazar and Eusebio Saenz III. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.