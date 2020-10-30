Armando Vera Luna
VICTORIA — Armando Vera Luna passed on October 26, 2020. He was born in Yokum ,Tx on November 13, 1951 to Fidencio and Benilde Luna(Houston TX). He is survived by his wife Virginia Escalona Luna; children, Valeria Rosales(Felipe)(Victoria, Tx) and Javier and Miguel Luna(Houston, Tx); grandchildren, Julianna, Isabelle, Nicolas, Madicella, Lillianna and Elijah Rosales; siblings, Amele Rubio(Louis)(Port Lavaca), Andrew Luna(Rosa), Arthur Luna(Houston Tx), Adolph Luna(Port Lavaca), Arron Luna(Austin Tx) and Able Luna(Lalaine)(Panama City Fl). He is proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Alfred and Albert Luna. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30th from 9am to 11am with Rosary beginning at 11 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Service will be at Our Lady Of Victory at 2pm. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777
