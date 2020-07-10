ARNOLD LEE BAKER GONZALES - Funeral services for Arnold Lee Baker will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10th in the First Lutheran Church in Gonzales. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'The virus is everywhere': Victoria County reports 146 new cases; total hits 698 (13)
- Just around the corner (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- With COVID-19 surging, we need straight talk from Texas leaders about schools reopening (3)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- DA accuses Goliad County sheriff of revealing confidential grand jury information about county judge (2)
- Letter: Reader feels our government leaders have no accountability (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Letter: Reader shares view on things going on in our country (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.