ARNOLD CANALES, JR. VICTORIA - Arnold Canales, age 44, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on July 16th, 1975, in Victoria, TX to Arnoldo Canales, Sr. and Mary Jane Ramirez Canales. He was a 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University Kingsville with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. He worked for Ralston Diesel as a diesel mechanic in his early working years, but then went to run the family business, Canales Fina, after his father's illness. He had many trades throughout his life, but he mainly enjoyed working on cars and doing carpentry work especially with his great friend Serafin "BB" Savala and his Padrino Ernest Valdez. He loved spending time with his family and was a devoted, hardworking husband. Arnold was a tremendous father to his children and was heavily involved in their sports activities. When he wasn't working as a mechanic or in his shop, he was helping coach his sons' baseball teams. He was a Victoria Southwest Little League baseball coach for 11 years and also assisted select baseball for 6 years. He is survived by his Wife; Nina Garcia Canales, Sons; Arnold III and Brandon Canales; Daughter, Kaylee Canales, Parents; Arnold Canales, Sr. and Mary Jane Ramirez Canales, Sisters; Roxann (Arturo) Calvo of Victoria, and Jaclyn (Ruben) Diaz, C.M.C. of San Diego, CA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Manuel and Margarita Ramirez; paternal grandparents; Piedad and Juanita Canales. Pallbearers will be good friend, Joe Gonzales, Brother-in-laws Arturo Calvo, Ruben Diaz, C.M.C., Alfred Garcia, Johnathan Garcia, and Justin Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sons; Arnold III and Brandon Canales, Daughter; Kaylee Canales, Nephews and Nieces Brandi (Mykael) Salazar, Arturo, Jr., and Sergio Calvo, Roman and Jaelyn Diaz, Peyton and Brianna Garcia, Edan and Aurelia Garcia, Cameron, Mariah, Jordyn, and McKenzy Garcia; Great-Nephews Cameron and Giancarlo Salazar. Visitation will begin Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm led by Anthony Hernandez and Johnny Soto at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Eliecer Patino Hurtado to officiate. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, Tx. The Canales family would like to give their sincere thanks to all family and friends who provided food and hospitality, those who traveled near and far, Citizens Medical Center and staff, Hermann Memorial Medical Center and staff, Aloe Elementary family and friends, West Baseball Booster Club members, New Distributing, and all little league and select baseball team members.Thank you and God Bless. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
