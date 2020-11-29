Arnold Donaho
INEZ — Arnold Donaho, 84 of Inez passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Victoria County on July 19, 1936 to Richard and Freida Beckman Donaho. Arnold was the superintendent of the street department for the City of Victoria for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Miori Donaho; daughters, Kathy (Michael) Kuchler of Inez, Terri Donaho of Victoria; sister, Ellarene (John) Hairell of Cuero; grandchildren, James (Lori) Kuchler, Duane Kuchler, Kara (Ryan) Howard, Amy Emigh and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Donaho was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Donaho and a great grandchild, Weston Kuchler.
Visitation will be held from 11 am- 1 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 1 pm. Interment and graveside services will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Inez.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Donaho’s grandchildren and great grandchildren; James Kuchler, Duane Kuchler, Zoen Kuchler, Zaydan Kuchler, Zachery Kuchler, Nicholas Kuchler, Karys Howard, Drew Howard and Wyatt Lashbrook.
Memorials may be made to the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 427, Inez, TX 77968 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 337, Inez, TX 77968.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.