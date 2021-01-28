Arnold Peavy Parker
VICTORIA — Arnold Peavy Parker, 85, passed away on January 25, 2021. Arnold was born January 25, 1936 in Stratton, Texas to the late Lottie Etta Alexander and James Henry Parker.
Arnold was born in Stratton, Texas in 1936, and loved to sing from an early age. One of the first places he sang in public was when he stood on a table in the Primitive Baptist Church in Stratton where he grew up. After graduating high school, Arnold joined the dance band “The Southernaires” as the featured soloist. In 1964, he formed the band “Arnold Parker and The Mustangs” and had many successful years performing across South Texas. He was fortunate to meet and work with entertainers like Elvis, Mel Tillis, George Jones, Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Pride, and Conway Twitty.
Arnold met his wife Jeanette Catherine in El Campo and they married in 1957. God blessed them to raise five children, and soon Arnold was busy with many school and sporting events. He never missed a baseball, football, or basketball game or practice, or the opportunity to support his band nerds. Arnold was a DJ at KNAL and worked in oilfield repair and sales, and at times held three jobs to support his family. After retirement, Arnold enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He also picked up his guitar again and performed at Country Opry shows all over Texas. In 1999, he was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and in 2018 was inducted into the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame.
Arnold loved to sing and perform, but still it was second to the love for his wife and family. He was a strong man with such a gentle and sentimental heart.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Wendt Parker; children, Debbie Linley (Doug) of Victoria, Keith Parker (Annette) of San Antonio, Denise Murray (Blaise) of Victoria, Kenneth Parker (Bridget) of Cedar Creek, Dawn Parker of Bryan; his grandchildren, Derek, Jennifer, Lindsey, Brittney, Jessica, Patrick, Nicole, Scott, and Chase along with ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter Brenda Gayle, his parents; sisters, Ruby Asbeck, Kathleen Maness and brothers, Hays Parker and Charles Parker.
A visitation for family and friends will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2-3 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Immediately following, a private Celebration of Life will be held with Pastor Jeb Owen officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
