REFUGIO — Arnulfo Cisneros, 65, passed away August 7, 2023. He was born to the late Aurelio and Celsa Cisneros on December 27, 1957 in Woodsboro, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Edward and Albert Cisneros. He is survived by his wife Ida Cisneros; sons Ray (Candace) Firova and Marcus (Kristi) Firova; brothers Johnny Cisneros; sisters Susie Escamilla, Carmen Cisneros and Sylvia Silguero; 6 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Michael Firova, Brent Bolcik, Ronald Escamilla, John Cisneros, David Cisneros, Michael Cisneros and Andre Firova. Honorary pallbearers will be R.I.S.D., George Castellano, Michael Rocha, Roland Cantu and his grandkids. A Rosary will be recited Sunday, August 13, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be recited on Monday, August 14, 2023 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery

