Aronya LaShawn Pickens
VICTORIA — Aronya LaShawn Pickens went to be with the Lord February 18, 2021 at the age of 44. She was born in Cuero, Texas August 28, 1976 to Roy Lester Pickens and Gloria Cunningham.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Texas.
Aronya was preceded in death by her father, Roy Pickens; maternal grandparents Ruby Mae and Donald Lee Cunningham; paternal grandfather Willie C. Pickens, Sr. and uncle Willie C. Pickens, Jr.
She is survived by her mother Gloria Cunningham; sisters Tasha Pickens and Raven Pickens; paternal grandmother Lorraine Pickens; nieces Kianna Pickens and Aniyah Pickens; nephew Jayden Pickens-Hopkins; aunts Elaine Cunningham, Jackie Cunningham, Carla (Albert) Franklin and Carol Pickens; uncles Donald (Carol) Cunningham, Jr., Ricky Cunningham, Joe (Joice) Pickens and Gary Pickens and numerous other loving family members.
Aronya was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and niece. She enjoyed riding her 3 wheel bike. She loved music, especially Michael Jackson. She loved her family. Aronya enjoyed watching movies and wrestling.
