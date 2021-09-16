Arron Michael Stanford Sr
VICTORIA — Arron Michael Stanford, Sr., 41 of Victoria, passed away, Thursday, September 9th, 2021, after suffering a stroke. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Friday, Sept. 17th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, the service will begin at 7:00PM.
A native Texan, Arron was born, June 21, 1980, in Corpus Christi to Chester Wayne and Geraldine Marie Repka Stanford. He was a “Jack of All Trades”, enjoyed working on anything mechanical, had a special touch with any vacuum cleaner that was broken. Arron greatly enjoyed being outside and listening to music, he never met a stranger and loved to make people smile. Arron could always be seen with a Dr. Pepper in his hand. Arron was preceded in death by his father, Chester Wayne Stanford in 2018 and his paternal grandparents, Chester Benny and Jesse Oletha Stanford.
Arron is survived by his children, Connor Aaron DeYoung, Arron Michael Stanford, Jr. and Gracie Lynn Stanford; his mother, Geraldine Stanford; his brother, Eric Wayne Stanford; the mother of his children, Tera McPherson; his maternal grandparents, Leo and Rosie Repka; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
