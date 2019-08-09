ARTHUR LEO COON BARNETT JR. CUERO - Arthur Leo "Coon" Barnett Jr, 62 of Cuero passed away Friday August 2, 2019. He was born March 13, 1957 to the late Arthur and Patricia Barnett. Arthur Jr married Adelaida Juarez Barnett in Cuero on April 27, 1985. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as cattle and horses. Everywhere he went, he always stood out not only because of his size and stature but his giant personality that filled the room with laughter. He made friends very easily and no one was ever a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Adelaida Barnett; Children: Juan Manuel Villarreal Jr (Leslie), Adrian, Andrew, Yaniv (Sarah) Barnett. Grandchildren: Danielle, Jack Daniel, Jabez, Sebastian Villarreal, Danai, Diondra, Jacobie, Aaniyah, Jaliyah, Bailey, Jonathan, KeAdrian, Kaleel Barnett. He is also survived by his siblilings Gary Barnett, Val Barnett, Abbie Barnett (Faye), Viola M. Holman (John), Dorothur O'Donnell, Brenda Hopkins, Mary L. Lewis (Earl), Patricia P. Ross, Lillian Jackson, Sabrina Campbell and Lataine Boston (Torrance). He also has many nieces and nephews who will forever hold him in their hearts. Serving as pallbearers are: Tyler Hargrove, Melvin Barnett, Jeremy Ross, Jack Daniel Villarreal Jabez Villarreal, and Ervin Brown. Honorary Pallbearers are: Joe Price, Michael Johnson Jr, Derrick Ross, John A. Harris II, Quincy Robinson, Warren Mathis, Bubba Brown, David James, DJ Hart, Randell Gildon, Clarence Strait, Wayne Williams, and Dexter Arkadie. Family and friends are invited to a visitation to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center at the Cuero High School, Cuero, TX with Mary Lewis as Eulogist. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
