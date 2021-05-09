Arthur Buckert
VICTORIA — Arthur Earl Buckert, a very good and honorable man, passed away May 6, 2021 at age 89. He was born February 13, 1932 in Victoria to the late Lucile Keesee Buckert and Louis Buckert. Arthur served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He grew up on a farm where he developed a deep love for the land, an inspiring commitment to high ideals of hard work, scholarship, good citizenship, and service to others. He was honest, kind and respectful, making fast friends with all who crossed his path. He was a good neighbor, an all-weather friend, a loving father and an outstanding grandfather.
Arthur graduated from Patti Welder High School, class of 1948 and graduated from Victoria Junior College. He later obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from SMU. At age 18, he started a career with Victoria Bank and Trust, advancing from runner to Senior Vice President. After 33 years with the bank, he started a second career in commercial real estate and property management under the name Boardwalk Properties, finally retiring after 25 years in real estate. He spent the last 12 years traveling with Shirley and camping friends across the US and around Texas. When not on the road, he could be found playing golf at Colony Creek and working the land he loved near the Guadalupe River and Coleto Creek. He loved playing games with family and friends, and helping his children with projects.
Arthur had a servant’s heart, devoting a great deal of his personal time to the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Victoria where he served in various leadership roles including President in 1979. He grew up in Trinity Lutheran Church; later joined Parkway Baptist Church and is currently a member of the Fellowship Bible Church.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Shirley Jamison Buckert; his children, Stephen Buckert (Sally) of Katy, Toby Zaplac (Pam) of Victoria, Dr. Trudi Zaplac (Tillman) of San Antonio; brother, Tommy Buckert of Victoria; his grandchildren, Jimmy Zaplac (Dawn), Jordan Buckert, Travis Zaplac (Elizabeth), Dr. Jason Buckert (Annie), Haley Zaplac (Sylvester Salinas), Emily Porter, Max Porter and his great-grandchildren, Araceli Salinas, Katherine Zaplac and one baby Buckert on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Buckert and son, Robert Buckert.
A small graveside gathering will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
A memorial service for all friends and family will be at 3 PM Tuesday at Fellowship Bible Church followed by a time of visitation.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Zaplac, Dr. Jason Buckert, Travis Zaplac, Larry Eckhardt, Hank Smith and Charles Cross. Honorary Pall Bearers are members of Cactus Campers and Bluebonnet Allegros.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or the charity of your choosing.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- The Biden Address (18)
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Letter: Article regarding meeting in Goliad should have been more fact based (3)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Voters reject VISD's $156.8 million bond proposal (2)
- A Different Perspective: He needs me (2)
- 'Unintended Consequences': reconstruction of Crestwood Drive leaves some Victoria residents concerned (2)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
- Have you ever been to a special event at The Texas Zoo? (1)
- 4,700 people vote early. (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.