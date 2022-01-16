Arthur Donovan Roe
VICTORIA — Arthur “Art” Donovan Roe, 85 of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Art loved life and lived it with gusto. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, Victoria, where he was a member. If you’re able to attend, his family asks that you please wear a mask.
He served in the US Air Force for eight years, and after a “civilian break”, he joined the US Army, where he worked for eighteen years as a helicopter maintenance Crew Chief. Art enjoyed flying, earning both his private and commercial pilot licenses, and volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol.
Art held many jobs throughout his life, but the common factor between these was his love of creating and people. He was a fabricator foreman at Coors where he was heavily involved in the construction of new buildings; a fabricator on oil and gas compressor systems; charter bus driver, where due to his ability to connect with people, was often requested by charter groups year after year; Deputy Sheriff; and a long-haul truck driver. He loved making people laugh, never met a stranger, and always had a story. When he married the love of his life, Pat, she told him he had to make her laugh every day. His response: ‘Just wake up and take a look at me - you’ll laugh!’
Art also enjoyed using his construction expertise to help the community, local organizations, and the US National Park Service. The Victoria Zoo, Vanderbilt Baptist Church, First Baptist Corpus Christ Hammer Slammers and Golden Spike National Park (UT) benefited from his vast wealth of construction knowledge and the generosity of his time.
He had many passions, including racing cars in Colorado, rebuilding antique Ford cars, building furniture, traveling, and organizing his workshop -- continuously. He and Pat made many wonderful friends in the Golden Crescent Region Car Club, and he was actively serving on the Victoria Corp Advisory Board of The Salvation Army.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia “Pat” Roe; his son Michael (Geene) Roe; daughter Linda (Greg) Ciaci; stepchildren James (Tinker) Harris, Teresa (Brian) Reed, Robin Stovall, Tony (Stephanie) Harris; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Tom (Evelyn) Roe and beloved cousin Etta Mekelbury.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Victoria Corp of the Salvation Army (salvationarmytexas.org/Victoria/) or Fellowship Bible Church, Victoria (361-575-8235).
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
