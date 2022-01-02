Arthur Eugene Honeycutt, Sr.
Arthur Eugene
Honeycutt, Sr.
HOUSTON — Arthur E. Honeycutt, Sr (Gene) passed into the arms of Jesus on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021, at the age of 101.
Gene is survived by his wife Ruby of 78 years, five adult children, nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Gene was a founding member of Northside Baptist Church and a 80 year member of IBEW Local #278. He joined the Navy in 1943 and discharged in 1945 after serving in the SeaBees on the island of Trinidad. Gene was also a 69 year member of the Masonic Lodge in Victoria.
Funeral rites will be held on January 4th and handled by Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home Houston, Texas -Service at 11:00 AM. Burial at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15 PM.

