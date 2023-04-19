Arthur Goehring
Arthur Goehring
AUSTIN — Arthur D. Goehring, Jr. passed away on Mar. 30, 2023. Arthur was born in Victoria, TX, attended and graduated from Yorktown Schools where he was active in band and UIL activities. He later attended Victoria College,Texas A&M Kingsville and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi where he earned his bachelor’s degree.
His 40 year work career was dedicated to the electric utility industry, working in organizations across the United States and Canada. Arthur was currently working at The Lower Colorado River Authority in Austin, as a Sr. Meter Data Analyst.
Arthur loved to travel and go to the theater. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was always available to help anyone, anytime. He loved and adored his sister’s miniature goldendoodle Maddie and frequently served as “Uncle Arthur” and “babysat” for Mary and Katherine as they traveled.
He is survived by his brother Vollie Goehring of Austin, his sister Mary Goehring and his sister-in-law Katherine Holtz of Concord, NH. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Sr. and Thelma Goehring of Yorktown, Texas, The family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in Arthur’s memory to one of the following organizations: Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department, Zachery Scott Theatre of Austin, Paramount Theater of Austin, or American Diabetes Association.

