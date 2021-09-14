Arthur Jesse Travieso
VICTORIA — Arthur Jesse Travieso, 54, of Victoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, September 10th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, September 14th at 5:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
A native Texan, Arthur was born, December 22, 1966 in Floresville, Texas to the late Joe and Elida Travieso. After high school, Arthur joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for over 13 years, as an Army Ranger. When he retired from the Army, Arthur went on to work for the U.S. Government in the Post Office. Arthur married Hillary Brianne Walsh, August 10, 2015. Together they were longtime devoted members of Faith Family Church in Victoria. Arthur enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and he would not pass up an opportunity to practice his marksmanship sighting in a gun. Arthur was a devoted family man and deeply cherished his children and wife. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elida Travieso.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 6 years, Hillary Travieso; sons, Rafe Travieso (Mariah) and Abbott Walsh; daughter, Caroline Travieso; brothers, Joe Travieso (Tina) and Jerry Travieso; sisters, Judy Travieso and Laura Herrera; three granddaughters; mother-in-law, Lucy Garmon (Craig); father-in-law, John Walsh (Gloria); along with numerous other family members and friends.
Memorial donations in Arthur’s memory are requested to be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
