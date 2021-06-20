Arthur Martinez
VICTORIA — Arthur F. Martinez, 78, of Victoria passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born in Mission, Tx to the late Jesus and Ramona Fuentes Martinez on January 17, 1943. He was married to the love of his life, Mabel Ozuna Martinez for 54 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also the very best Uncle Arthur to all his nieces and nephews. Arthur is survived by his wife, Mabel, daughter, Michelle Martinez Escalante (Christopher Escalante) of Austin, Texas, sons, Mark Anthony Martinez of Victoria, Arthur Jesse Martinez (Veronica) of Austin, sisters, Lydia Garcia of Edna, Delvia Gonzales of Victoria, brother, Mario Martinez of Telferner, grandchildren; Marina Martinez, Kristin Ochoa, Kameron Ochoa, Ryan Martinez, Amara Martinez, and Camila Martinez, as well as great-grandchildren; Noah Torres, Kaleb Sierra and Kataleya Ochoa. He is preceded in death by his sister, Delia Verver and brothers, Miguel Martinez and Floyd Martinez. He was one of a kind, always helping others, loved to dance, and full of joy and happiness. It was never a dull moment with him especially because he always had a special loving nickname for everyone he met. He was the rock of our family and also the life of the party. Arthur was Broker/owner of Action Realty and a member of the Victoria Area Association of Realtors. He received the status of Realtor Emeritus in recognition of forty or more cumulative years of memberships in the National Association of Realtors. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 4pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7pm. On Tuesday, June 22nd, a funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 9am with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Arthur as pallbearers are Mario Martinez, Jesus Martinez, Joe Michael Martinez, Christopher Escalante, Ryan Sierra, Paul Salazar, Jesse Ballin Jr., Dalton Lugo with honorary pallbearers, Kameron Ochoa, Ryan Martinez, Noah Torres, and Eneas Escalante.
