Arthur Monroe Fehrenbach
Arthur Monroe Fehrenbach
VICTORIA — Arthur Monroe Fehrenbach, age 87, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A celebration of life visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery.
Arthur was born September 14, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Viola Sparks Fehrenbach and Arthur B. Fehrenbach. He was an Air Force veteran. He worked at AMACO Production as an engineer for over 12 years. He enjoyed rock hunting for semi-precious stones and processing them into something beautiful. He was an avid reader, especially Sci-Fi novels. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and liked to go fishing. He liked helping people; he put others before himself. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Ginger Meredith (Scott); son, Arthur Mark Fehrenbach (Cindy); brother, Arvel Fehrenbach; grandchildren, Starlit Lamsal, Alisha Meredith, Ben Meredith, Arthur Matthew Fehrenbach, Joshua Fehrenbach, Shannon Fehrenbach and Cindy Fehrenbach; and great-granddaughters, Caity and Danielle.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Fehrenbach; father, Arthur B. Fehrenbach; mother, Viola Sparks Fehrenbach Lawrence; and brother, Kenneth Fehrenbach.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.