Arthur Noble Hartman
VICTORIA — Arthur Noble Hartman, age 94 of Victoria, passed away October 30, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1928, in Victoria, Texas to the late Arthur R. and Lenora Hartman.
“Noble”, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Victoria’s Patti Welder High School in 1945. As a senior, he was awarded the Billy Traylor trophy as outstanding male student athlete, after lettering in football, basketball, and track. During the summer of that year, he and a small group of close friends from Victoria set out for College Station, Texas. “Dutch”, as he became known during his time at Texas A&M University, served as a member of the Aggie Corp of Cadets and studied engineering while in school. He was also elected Yell Leader in 1946 and ‘47 and in 1949, his unit was awarded the General George F. Moore trophy for outstanding unit in the Corp of Cadets at Texas A&M. “Dutch” loved his time at Texas A&M and remained a diehard Aggie throughout his life. In recent years, he had the distinction of being the oldest living former Yell Leader, prior to his passing. He graduated in 1949 and entered military service during the Korean War, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. In 1951 he married the former Gloria Jean Wenk. They shared 45 years together before her passing in 1996.
In the years following his military service, Noble returned to Victoria to start a family and begin a career in business, buying out his father’s interest in Hartman & Riggs Distributing Company. From its humble beginning with three employees selling Falstaff beer during the 1950’s, he created a company that eventually became a local market leader and employed over 80 employees. Hartman Distributing Company was recognized on several occasions as one of Miller Brewing Company’s best distributors, nationally, earning the Miller Masters award three times. He earned the respect and admiration of both his employees and competitors for his fairness, honesty, integrity, and straight-forward approach to dealings with customers and suppliers alike. Continuing to work well into his eighties, his work ethic set the standard for his sons, and for all those who worked alongside him, during a career that spanned over six decades.
An avid lover of all sports, baseball was undoubtedly his favorite. Noble played semi-professional baseball with the Victoria Rosebuds during the 50’s. One of his biggest thrills came from playing third base against a team from Beaumont, whose third base coach happened to be Rogers Hornsby, widely acclaimed as the greatest right-handed hitter in major league history. His play with the Rosebuds eventually earned him a place in the South-Central Texas Old-timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame.
Taking up the game at age 38, he also loved to play golf and on any given Thursday afternoon for many years, he could be found on Riverside Golf Course enjoying a round of golf and a few beers in the clubhouse with many of his long-time friends. He took great pride in achieving a rarity in golf by shooting his age, recording a score of 77 at age 80.
Throughout his adult life, Noble supported and was involved with; the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas (WBDT), Victoria County A&M Club, United Way of Victoria, the 12th Man Foundation, Victoria Little League, Victoria Rotary Club, Trinity Lutheran Church council and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church council, along with many other civic and charitable organizations, through Hartman Distributing Company’s donations and fundraising efforts.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Gloria Hartman, his sister, Valerie Riggs and his parents, Arthur R., and Lenora Hartman.
Noble is survived by his sister, Marguerite De Bolt (Jim), daughter, Janet Hartman-Thuot (Cliff) of Houston, son Barry Hartman (Tammy) of Victoria, son David Hartman (Marla) of Victoria and daughter Nanci Bookout (Brent) of Coppell.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, who all loved their “Papa” very much.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, November 4th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Victoria.
Funeral services will be held following visitation at 2 p.m., Friday, November 4th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with Pastors Lalahery (La) Andriamihaja and Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Memorial Park cemetery in Victoria. A reception for family and friends will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.
Pallbearers: Grandsons; Kevin (Dominique) Thuot, Justin (Bailey) Hartman, Colby Bookout, Brandon (Nancy) Hartman, Marc (Eileen) Thuot, Kyle Hartman, Collin (Hanna) Hartman, Riley Bookout and Logan Bookout.
Honorary pallbearers: Granddaughters; Lindsey Johnston, Koryn (Michael) Wright, Madeline Bookout and Hannah Bookout.
Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Joella Coone, the staff at James L. West Center for Dementia Care and to all those who cared for our father over the last several years. The compassion and love shown to him meant more to us than can be expressed in words. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The James L. West Center for Dementia Care in Fort Worth, TX; Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson’s Foundation, or donor’s choice.
To share a fond memory or condolences please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
