Arthur Ray Carter
TIVOLI — Arthur “Ray” Carter of Tivoli TX, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, peacefully at home with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born in Brownfield, Texas in Terry County on September 21, 1930, to William Gordan and Nora Annie Payton Carter.
After graduating from Brownfield High School, he joined the US Air Force. While serving in the Air Force he was stationed at Aloe Field in Victoria, TX where he met the love of his life, and married Eunice Fay Holeman on December 8th, 1953, at St. Dennis Catholic Church on the O’Conner Ranch in Refugio County.
Ray retired from Union Carbide in Seadrift. After retirement he and Eunice moved to Rancho Solo Ranch in Tivoli, TX. The highlights of his life were ranching, river fishing, hunting and dominos where he made so many memories with family and friends. He always had time for good ole country music, dancing, campfires and an occasional beer. He will be remembered for his love of life, teaching his girls to dance, making any job FUN and his funny sayings that always put a smile and laughter in the hearts of so many.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Oscar Carter and Bobby Carter; sisters, Marie Johnson, Dora Mae Wooley, Nellie Wauson; infant son, Arlen Rex; daughter, Cindy; son-in-Law, Dace Brandt, and grandchild, RaeLyn Lee.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Raenice Kucera (Wayne), JuAnn Gilmore (Tommy), Karrie Brandt; grandchildren, Lee and Jason Kucera, Charlene Villarreal (Derrick), Logan Brandt (Lauren), Josh Brandt (Amanda), Amy Parsons (Cody), Roger Lee and 16 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the wonderful care we have had over the years from Marcela Garcia, Rosa Vallejo, Lupe Baldez, Mary Jane Gonzales, Jessica Reyna, Christie Trevino and Roseanna Benavides for the absolute best care and love like family given to him and also, Crown Hospice, and nurse, Cheri Steele.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 at Resurrection Cemetery, officiated by Father Gabriel Bentil.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dace Brandt Scholarship C/O Slim Leland 2527 Venglar RD. Inez TX. 77968, or Houston Methodist J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center, 5445 Main St. Suite 26 Houston, TX 77030.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
