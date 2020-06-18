ARTHUR DANIEL SIMPSON VICTORIA - Arthur Daniel Simpson went to be with the Lord June 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Glen Rogers, West Virginia on April 15, 1932 to the late Arthur Gordon and Julia Simpson. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Sheeran officiating. Military honors will be provided under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council, AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, VVA, and KWV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Morgan Carr Simpson, Henry C. Simpson, Robert Simpson, Lawrence Simpson and sister Wilma Lilly; special nephew Calvin Simpson, Sr. and his niece Mary Ann Knigthen. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Marie Dickens Simpson; daughter Luanne Simpson; nephews Tom (Linda) Simpson, Lanny Simpson, Ronnie (Twylla) Simpson, Jim (Rona) Simpson and Gary (Libby) McClure; nieces Carol (Don) Taylor, Brenda (Mark) Brown and Jennifer (Mike) Wright and special niece Betty (Randy) Trotter and numerous great nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army 2nd Infantry during the Korean Conflict, was a Bronze Star recipient and a life member of V.F.W. Post 4146. He married the love of his life Betty Marie Dickens on December 31, 1952 in Bolt, West Virginia. He worked at Matlack Trucking Co. in Dayton, Ohio where he drove a tanker and delivered fuel all over the US for 16 years and then became the office manager for several years. In 1973 they moved to Denton, Texas where he was the owner/operator of Union 76 Truck Stop. In 1976 he was owner/operator of ASI Alternators and Starters in Victoria where he worked until he retired in 1988. Dan was a loving husband, father, and uncle. In his early years they traveled on their red Harley, they owned a boat and frequently went boating with friends. As a family, they vacationed in Daytona Beach, Florida every year. He also had his pilot's license and loved flying his own plane. In later years he loved fishing with friends. Following retirement he and Betty took frequent vacations particularly out west. Dan was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a greeter and usher. Special thank you to Dr. Mehran Nezhad and Crown Hospice for their care and kindness. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
