Arthur Victor Spears
VICTORIA — Arthur Victor (Tata) Spears was born November 25, 1945 in Victoria, TX. His parents were Arthur August (Skeeter) Spears and Katherine (Topsy) Spears. He passed away May 31, 2022 at the age of 76.
He graduated from St. Joseph High School and attended Victoria College. He was employed at Union Carbide, Seadrift for 33 years. Arthur was happiest when he was traveling for pleasure or for work. He achieved his goal of visiting all 50 states and many foreign countries.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Lohl Spears; son, Bradley Spears (Tracy) of Bastrop, TX and daughter, Laurie Spears Salais (Donald) of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Evan Salais, Gavin Salais and Emma Spears; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Katherine Jean Spears.
Rosary will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brad Spears, Donald Salais, Evan Salais, Gavin Salais, Robby Leuschner, and Butch Reger. Honorary Pallbearers are John Spears, Michael Spears, Gregory Spears, David Spears and Emma Spears.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or the Golden Crescent Food Bank.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (4)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (4)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.