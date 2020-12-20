Arthur W. “Art” Kenne
VICTORIA — Arthur W, “Art” Kenne, 90, was born September 30, 1930 on the family ranch in the Kilgore community of Goliad County, Texas, to the late Arthur O. and Edna Dreier Kenne. He married Dolores Ball on March 30, 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in Victoria. He graduated from Goliad High School and then pursued several educational opportunities throughout three careers to become a very knowledgeable and successful citizen of today’s world.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores, son, Art of Lyman, Maine, daughter, Janet Kenne Prout of Millersville, Maryland, grandchildren, Allison Prout of Rochester, NY., G.R. Prout and Sam A. Prout of Millersville, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, a teenage son, Peter Carl Kenne, a sister, Doris Kenne Albrecht and brother in law L.J. Albrecht.
Art was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran, an airman and pilot, was retired from Union Carbide, now Dow, where he spent many years as contract administrator at the Seadrift Plant. He and Dolores then owned and operated Ball Airport, a longtime family business located along the city’s Northwest side, and ranched on their properties in Victoria and Goliad Counties. Ball Airport was closed in 2007 and he and Dolores spent several years guiding the Airport property into an ongoing community asset which includes an elementary school and a rapidly growing prestigious residential neighborhood. Art was an avid conservationist and recycler, always striving to leave the land better, cleaner and more useful.
He and Dolores traveled a lot in both the U.S. and foreign countries. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church, filling numerous lay positions over the years. A member of the Victoria Genealogical Society, the Promenader Square Dancers and was the family genealogist for both the Kenne and Dreier families.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria TX on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. There will be a gathering with family in Wesley Hall at 10:00AM followed by the funeral in the Church at 11:00AM presided over by Rev. Wade Powell. A private family burial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the church would be appreciated. Please remember to wear your mask.
Services provided by Rosewood Funeral Home, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria.
