Arthur Wayne Alex
Arthur Wayne Alex
VICTORIA — Arthur Wayne Alex, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Cuero to the late Reinhardt Henry and Esther Elsie Logeman Alex on August 16, 1943. Arthur married Judy Clark Lindsley on November 7, 1987. He was a member of the First Christian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lucille Lester. He is survived by his wife, Judy Alex; daughters, Brenda Graham of LaVerna and Debra Graham of Victoria; step-daughters, Coral Charles (James) of Goliad and Cindy Poole of Seguin; 8 grandchildren; nephew, Greg Ibrom of Westhoff; and his fur baby companion, Freddie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the First Christian Church, Hospice of South Texas or Kathryn O’Connor Regional Cancer Center in Citizens Medical Center.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.