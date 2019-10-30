ARTHUR JAMES WHITE, JR. GOLIAD - Arthur James White, Jr. passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the age of 94. A.J. was born near Chillecothe, Texas on July 30, 1925. He attended both Hart Camp and Spade (Texas) schools. A.J. married Opal Lee Parsley on September 22, 1945. They shared 74 years of loving companionship and marriage. A.J. is survived by son James (Anna), three grandchildren: Kurtis (Katherine) in Austin, TX; Janna (Michael) in Datchet near London, UK; Julie (Justin) in Leander, TX and four great-grandchildren. A brief graveside service for A.J. White, Jr. will be held November 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Glendale Cemetery (Goliad). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (134 W. Pearl St, Goliad, TX 77963) or a charity of the donor's choice.Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

