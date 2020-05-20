Arredondo, Sr., Arturo

ARTURO ARREDONDO, SR. PORT LAVACA - Visitation Thurs., May 21, 2020 from 5-9pm with rosary at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation to resume Fri., May 22, 2020 at 9am with Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.

