Arturo Garcia
VICTORIA — Arturo Garcia, 67 died February 9, 2022. He was born December 6, 1954, in Victoria, Texas to the late Gerardo Garcia, Sr. and Maria (Ybarra) Garcia.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm with Funeral Service at 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers are Arturo Garcia, Fernando Holguin, Daniel Zamora, Santiago “Jimmy” Salazar, Julian “JC” Garcia, Philip Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Garcia, and Ernesto Brenes Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olga Garcia.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mary Ellen Salazar Garcia, is his daughter Danielle Garcia Gonzalez and Husband of California; step sons, Richard Garcia, Julian “JC” Garcia and his family; grandchildren Daniel Zamora, Isabella Zamora, and Cruz Gonzalez; brother GerardoGarcia Jr. of California; sister Yolanda (Garcia) Salazar and her husband of Victoria and many nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. Arturo spent most of his adult life in Southern California as a Carpenter.
