ASAHEL JANE BUCHANAN VICTORIA - Asahel Jane Parker Buchanan, 82, passed away June 9, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a private service. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 1PM to honor Asahel.

