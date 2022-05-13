Ascencion R. Campos
Ascencion R. Campos
REFUGIO — Heaven opened its doors to the best COWBOY who ever lived on May 10, 2022. Ascencion R. Campos was born in Beeville Tx on May 30, 1935 to the late Miguel & Ysavel Campos. He is preceded in death by his daughter Thelma Garcia, parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Matilda Campos, daughters Paula Sandvig (Kyle), Renee Cantu (Johnny), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be on Friday May 13, 2022 at Moore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00pm. Rosary to be recited @ 7:00pm. Church services on Saturday May 14, 2022 @ 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church, followed by graveside ceremony at Blanconia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Liza Campos, Ryan Edison, Justin Kret, Trey Garza, Dalton Sandvig, Kristopher Campos. Honorary Pallbearers: Kyle Sandvig, Guadalupe Dominguez, Johnny Longoria, Jay Campos, Mingo Campos, Steve Rodriguez. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 south alamo street; Refugio, Texas 78377

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.