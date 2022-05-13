Ascencion R. Campos
REFUGIO — Heaven opened its doors to the best COWBOY who ever lived on May 10, 2022. Ascencion R. Campos was born in Beeville Tx on May 30, 1935 to the late Miguel & Ysavel Campos. He is preceded in death by his daughter Thelma Garcia, parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Matilda Campos, daughters Paula Sandvig (Kyle), Renee Cantu (Johnny), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be on Friday May 13, 2022 at Moore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00pm. Rosary to be recited @ 7:00pm. Church services on Saturday May 14, 2022 @ 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church, followed by graveside ceremony at Blanconia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Liza Campos, Ryan Edison, Justin Kret, Trey Garza, Dalton Sandvig, Kristopher Campos. Honorary Pallbearers: Kyle Sandvig, Guadalupe Dominguez, Johnny Longoria, Jay Campos, Mingo Campos, Steve Rodriguez. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 south alamo street; Refugio, Texas 78377
