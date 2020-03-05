JAMES HARVEY AND ORVA RETHA ASHFORD, JR. LAKEWOOD, CO - There will be a graveside service which includes a double inurnment on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ganado City Cemetery at 3:00 pm to honor the lives of James Harvey Ashford, Jr. and Orva Retha Rogers Ashford with Everett Hysten officiating and music provided by Richard Morrison. James Harvey Ashford, Jr. passed away on January 28th, 2015 surrounded by his loving family in Lakewood, Colorado. James Harvey was born in Bay City, Texas on September 21, 1936 to James Harvey Ashford, Sr. and Bessie Lorene Ashford (Atzenhoffer). He graduated from Ganado High School in 1952 and married his High School "sweetheart" Orva Retha Rogers January 16, 1955. Orva Retha Rogers Ashford passed away on January 12, 2020 surrounded by loving family members in Lakewood, Colorado. Orva Retha was born in Ganado, Texas on March 8th, 1936 to Monte Rogers and Orva Maude Bloomingkemper Rogers. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Ganado High School in 1954, and married her High School "beau"; James Harvey Ashford, Jr. on January 16th 1955. They were blessed with sixty happy years together raising their family in the Lord. Harvey and Orva Retha are both survived by their two daughters; Dawn Marie McCravey and her husband Lee, and Deborah Lynn Ashford "Sissi" and her husband; Ken Lathrop, their six grandchildren; Alaina Lavere Hansen and Chris, Danette Elizabeth Goad and Frankie, Leah Colleen Williams and Dawson, Kathryn Dawn Bell "KatieBear" and Peter, Samuel "Sam" Ashford McCravey and Anna Marguerite McCravey, their eight great-grandchildren; Colin Jay Goad and Emileigh, Allyson Renee Goad, Olivia Grace Hansen, Baron Asher Hansen, Clark Dawson Williams, Cosette Lorene Bell, Mabel Jean WIlliams, andPhineas Redford Bell, and also their beloved Aunt Sammie Johnston and her daughters; Linda Johnston and LuAnn Williams and Jim and family. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, James Harvey Ashford "Chief" and Bessie Lorene Ashford Atzenhoffer, and their "Little Buddy"; James Harvey Ashford, III. Orva Retha is also preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved Harvey. A memorial service was held January of 2015 for James Harvey, and January of 2020 for Orva Retha at Lakewood Medirian where family and friends celebrated their respective lives. A joint inturnment with Harvey's beloved Orva Retha will occur on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ganado City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Disabilities Resources Incorporated, driabilene.org, or Wounded Warriors, woundedwarriorproject.org, or MacArthur Park Church of Christ Missions Program in San Antonio, Texas, macarthurchurch.org. The graveside service will be officiated by Everett Hysten with Richard Morrison to lead the singing. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish at Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Off the grid (5)
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Guest column: Open letter to County Judge Ben Zeller (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy (2)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.