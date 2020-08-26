Ashley Gainer
VICTORIA — Ashley Gainer, 23, of Victoria, Texas, passed away August 19, 2020. Ashley is survived by her mother Molly Gainer of Victoria, father Jacob Gilbert of Victoria, her grandmother Denise Gainer of Victoria, sisters Shelby Mc Cord and Kali Mc Cord and brothers Joey Martin and Nickolas Gilbert. She preceded in death by her grandfather David Gainer Sr., grandmother Sharon Gilbert, great-grandmothers Joann Pendleton and Mary C. Gainer. Ashley also leaves behind her loving pets Stanley and Jack Jack her dogs and Daphne and Donald her cats. Ashley’s family would like you to know that although she has departed this earth way to early, the memories she left them all will forever be felt through laughter and tears.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4pm-8pm with services on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 9am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas with graveside to follow.
In Lieu of flowers donations should be made to Billy T. Cattan Outreach or to any Pet Adoption program of your choice.
