ASHLEY MARIE DUENEZ PORT LAVACA - Ashley Marie Duenez, age 31, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1988 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Paul Xavier Duenez and Irene Paiz De La Cruz both of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by her Stepfather; Steve De La Cruz of Port Lavaca and Stepmother; Ruby Duenez of Port Lavaca. She is survived by her Parents, Brothers; Pablo Adan Duenez (Gabrielle), Carlos Jesus Duenez both of Port Lavaca, Grandmothers; Ernestina Paiz of Alice, and Elva Duenez of Victoria. She is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is preceded in death by her Grandfathers; Adan C. Paiz and Paul C. Duenez. Visitation will begin on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated 10am at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Port Lavaca. Pallbearers will be Pablo Adan Duenez, Carlos Jesus Duenez, Mark Allen Paiz, Nicholas Guerra, Jake Moreno, Manny Moreno, John Robert Anderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Paiz, Richard Paiz, Letty Paiz, Crystal Guerra, Natasha Withey, Briana Bautista, Gilliana Gonzalez and Olivia Anderson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Calhoun County Youth Football League "Ashley's Field". Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas 361-552-2300.
