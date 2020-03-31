ASHLEY DIANN SMITH VICTORIA - Ashley Diann Smith, 34, went to be with the Lord March 30, 2020. She was born November 17, 1985 to Russell Smith and Michelle "Miki" Naquin Bates. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Clayford and Joann Smith. She is survived by her mother Miki (Jeff) Bates; father Russell (Mitzi Porche) Smith; son Steven Russell Soto; Steven's grandmother Theresa Soto and family; fiance Derek Turner and his children; brothers James Smith and Cody Shelton; sister Alysha Smith; maternal grandparents Dianna(Steve) Stevenson; uncles Bradley Stevenson, Mack Naquin, Michael Naquin and Brad Naquin; step sisters Cassie Edwards and Keri Bates and numerous nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, American Heart Association or St. Luke's Hospital. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
