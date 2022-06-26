AUBARA CECILIA LIVEOAK FOTIADES
GALVESTON — Aubara was born on March 15, 1935, in Sylacauga, Alabama. She graduated from Sylacauga High School and became a registered dental hygienist in the state of Alabama. She is survived by her husband, Steve, who said, “I have no tears left to cry. She is free of pain and illness.”
When Steve was a student at Mississippi State University, Aubara and he met at a university field trip function in her hometown. They dated, fell in love, and got married on September 2, 1956. They were married 66 years, 9 months, and 16 days when she passed from this earth. They had three children in six years! Steve Jr., Warren Tracy, and Jane Cecile (deceased).
Aubara had a life full of adventure by traveling the world and living in three foreign countries. Over 24 years, we traveled the entire United States by RV, plane, train, automobile, and cruise ships. She lived on the magical Island of Tiki for 30 years and she wished to recognize UTMB, MD Anderson, and Dr. Nancy Hughes (deceased) of Galveston for their excellent lifetime care.
She is survived by her son Steve Jr., his wife Rhonda, and their three children: Kacie, Stephen P., and Sarah plus 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son Warren Tracy, his wife Maritza, and their children Jeff, Ricardo, Angela, Diana, Nick, and Evanthia Jane plus 3 more great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she is survived by Jane Cecile’s (deceased) children Jack and Tom.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Any donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- RINO (2)
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (2)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.