AUBREY LYNN VALENTINE VICTORIA - Funeral Services will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM for Aubrey Lynn Valentine, age 87, who passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Greatwood Homes Assisted Living in Victoria, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 AM. Services will be performed by Pastor Larry Green, Chaplain for Hospice of South Texas. Interment will be at O. E. Price Cemetery at Noon, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Logansport, Louisiana, and will be presided over by Pastor Shawn Thrapp of First Baptist Church of Logansport. Aubrey was born in Mansfield, Louisiana on March 13, 1932. He was the only child of Claude Valentine and Allie Neely Valentine. Aubrey grew up in Pelican (early years) and Logansport where he graduated from Logansport High School. This is where he met his High School Sweetheart and future wife Maxine Creech. They were married on July 3rd 1952 at the First Baptist Church of Logansport. Aubrey is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He also was drafted and served 2 years in Korea as a Sergeant in the United States Army with the 74th Engineering Co. Aubrey retired from Calhoun County Independent School District after 30 years where he had been a History Teacher and an ICT Coordinator. While working for CCISD he also coached Junior High School Football, drove a school bus, and taught Driver's Education. In addition to teaching school Aubrey was also a Commercial Pilot and flew crop dusters during the summer months for 14 years. Aubrey loved hunting, fishing, and football. Aubrey is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Creech Valentine and his parents. Survivors include two sons, Rocky and his wife Mary Ann of Rockport, Patrick and his wife Linda of Victoria; and one daughter Lisa Valentine Minatrea and her husband Tommy of Inez, Texas; Six grandchildren: Stacy Valentine Thole (Doug) and Travis Valentine (Stacey), Erik Valentine (Stacey) and Ashley Valentine Kendrick (Kyle), Brittney Minatrea Tresselt (Dustin) and Chase Minatrea; Nine great-grandchildren: Hunter and Mason Thole, Kinzie, Aiden, and Corey Valentine, Benjamin Niesner, Alexis Resendez, Addyson and Addy Mae Minatrea. Pallbearers are Rocky, Patrick, Erik, and Travis Valentine, Tommy and Chase Minatrea. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter and Mason Thole, Aiden and Corey Valentine and Benjamin Niesner. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of South Texas or First Baptist Church, 1009 Gum Street, Logansport LA, 71049. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (3)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Defense asks jury for probation for Edna woman who killed boyfriend (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.