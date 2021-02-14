Aubrey Vernon Rush
BLOOMINGTON — Aubrey Vernon Rush, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2021. Aubrey was born November 13, 1937 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Willie Mae Paulk Rush and Vernice Vernon Rush.
Aubrey graduated from Bloomington High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Mary “Joan” Cox Rush, on November 23, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany, Mississippi. He graduated from Lamar Tech University in Beaumont, Texas in 1962. Aubrey retired from DuPont after 31 years of service and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Bloomington, Texas. Aubrey loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and in his younger years he enjoyed spending time at the deer lease. Aubrey was an avid and humorous story teller and if you had time to listen, he always had a story to tell. .
Aubrey is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary “Joan” Rush; his children, David (Kristine) Rush of Bloomington, Sarah (Dewayne) Holloway of Victoria; grandchildren, Lori (Jim) Johnson of Victoria and Charlie (Lauren) Holloway of Victoria; great-grandchildren, Kyler Johnson and William Holloway; brothers, Carl (Della Mae) Rush Sr. of Sugarland and Don (Pat) Rush of Redland; and brother-in-law, Herbert H. Dickehut II of Round Rock. Aubrey also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews, and 17 great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris (Merlyn) Rush Daughtry and Dorothy Nell Rush Dickehut; brother, John W. (Doris) Rush Sr.; and nephew, Gary Daughtry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Reverend Gary Bowman and Reverend Chuck Stewart officiating. (Social distancing and masks are required) Internment will follow immediately at Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Billy Ray Fagg, Bobby Shafer, Carl Rush Jr., Clay Westerman, Donny Elkins, Javier Chavanna, John Rush Jr., and Mike Stark.
Honorary pallbearers are Daryl Whitfield, Evart King, James Hilscher, Joe Coffee, John Gibbs, John Rodriguez, Kenneth Heinatz, Nate Christian, Ray Fagg, Ronald Wallace, Roy Pletcher, Travis Weaver and Veto Finley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bloomington or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
