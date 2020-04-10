AUDELIA CISNEROS NURSERY - Audelia Cisneros went to be with the Lord April 8, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born March 6, 1931 in Myersville, Texas to the late Gilbert and Isidra Cano. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gregorio Cisneros; sons Jimmy Cisneros and Jerry Cisneros and numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Victorina (Joe) Coronado, Theresa Hernandez, Gregorio (Eva) Ciseros and Jesse (Oli) Cisneros; 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Stefani Cervantes, Steven Cervantes, Jr., Roy Coronado, Joe Ramon Coronado, Jimmy Cisneros, Jr. and Syi Mcrae. Honorary pallbearers are Jesus Liceaga, Mark Hernandez and Paul Ortiz. Private family services will be held. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
