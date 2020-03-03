AUDREY ALICE JASCHKE VICTORIA - Audrey Alice Jaschke, 95, passed away February 27, 2020. Audrey was born December 4, 1924 in Utopia, TX. A graveside service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
