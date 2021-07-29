Audrey Bohac
VICTORIA — Audrey Bohac 82, of Victoria Texas went to Heaven on Saturday July 24,2021
Audrey was born January 19, 1939 in Muldoon, Texas to Reuben and Martha Irene Helton.
Audrey spent her life with her husband Jim raising 3 fine gentlemen, always keeping them involved in sports, swimming, Rodeo, and many other activities. She was a classy woman with a contagious laugh and smile. Her biggest love in life was her family. Her biggest accomplishment to her was her “Boys”. The love she had for them was unconditional. She loved always to share stories about her childhood, loved telling everyone all the crazy things mom experiences raising 3 boys.
Audrey enjoyed socializing with friends all her life, played in card games with a group of women, and later enjoyed playing dominoes with her love Jim at church and she enjoyed serving in her church wherever she was needed. She had a gift for gardening, Her decorating was over the top at holidays. Her biggest joy was when she would decorate tables at the Holidazzle. She would have Jim tote in about 10 boxes and he would sit and watch her do her magic.
Audrey is survived by her 3 sons,Tim Bohac (Vivian) of Richmond, Mark Bohac( Melody) of Victoria, Scott Bohac ( Heather) of Victoria. Sisters, Sally Elstner of Weimar, LaNell Pechacek of North Carolina, and Patsy McKuen of Victoria, and Sister- in -law Grace Helton of Brenham.
Grandchildren, Robert Ramirez (Lisa) Becky Welfl, Jeremy Bohac ( Angel) Leyton Bohac (Ricki) Brandon “Bubba” Bohac ( Shana) Kelsey Leudee (Chris) Matthew Bohac (Emily), Briana Bohac ( Rolf ) Cash Bohac, Sydney Bohac, Sloan Bohac, Hunter Foreman; great-grandchildren, Amber Ramirez, Ashley Cardenas, Michael Cardenas, Justin Ramirez, Haylee Davis, Nazareth Brooks, Kylie Brooks, Vivian Brooks, Aiden Bohac, Bryant Bohac, Saylor Luedee, Conley Bohac, Weston Bohac, Krosby Bohac, Audrey Faye Bohac, Lottie Bohac and 4 great-great grandchildren, Elijah Molina, Isabella Molina, Angel Michalek and Koda Ramirez.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Bohac and parents, brothers,Jim Helton, Ben Helton,and Sister Ruby Mach.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 5-7 pm. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A celebration of Life will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Family Church with Pastor Larry Helms officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Leyton Bohac, Bubba Bohac, Matthew Bohac, Jeremy Bohac, Cash Bohac, Sloan Bohac, Hunter Foreman, and Robert Ramirez.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewood funeralchapel.com
