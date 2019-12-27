AUDREY LOUISE PETERS CUERO - Audrey Louise Peters, 79, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born July 9, 1940 in Cedartown, Georgia to the late Arthur and Helen House Glaze. Louise married Roy Allen Peters on July 27, 1973 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero. She loved people and touched the lives of everyone she met. Louise worked at Morrow's on Main Street for several years and spent many evenings greeting visitation guests at Freund Funeral Home. She loved to travel, crafting, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roy Peters of Cuero; her daughters, Sharon Marie Villarreal of Cuero and Marjorie Louise Peters of Victoria; sons, Michael Anthony Peters and wife, Sally, of Hutto and Cody Allen Peters and wife, Diana, of Cuero; sisters, Faye Ray, Jonell Morris, Katherine Moody, Bobbie Butler, Laverne Collins, and Marsha Jones; brothers, James Glaze, John Glaze, David Glaze, and Delmer Glaze; grandchildren, Beau Villarreal of Victoria, Cade Villarreal of Kyle, Meagan Peters of Houston, and Shay Arriaga, Bryn Villarreal, Kailee Peters, and Nathan Peters, all of Cuero; and three great-grandchildren, Jewelee Arriaga, Greenleigh Sanchez, and Emerald Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Glen Glaze, Dewayne Glaze, and Michael Glaze. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a rosary recited at 9:30 am at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Cuero. Funeral mass will follow at 10 am with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Beau Villarreal, Cade Villarreal, Timothy Berkovsky, Shawn Wilke, Matthew Arriaga, and Alan Mitchell. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
