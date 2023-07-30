Audrey Schindler
Audrey Schindler
YOAKUM — Audrey Schindler, 71, completed her service to the Lord and passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Audrey was born on December 3, 1951, in Bastrop to Wallace and Gertrude (Minzenmayer) Werchan and grew up in nearby Smithville.
She met her devoted husband of 51 years, Michael (Mike) Schindler, at an Austin dance hall, and they were married in November 1971. They moved to Yoakum shortly after, where Audrey sold Tupperware, served with Meals-on-Wheels and Young Homemakers, and raised her three children, Tim, Jason, and Vanessa. After her children were all in school, she worked full time for more than 25 years at Yoakum Grain, Inc. She served her church and community by playing the organ and piano at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and local nursing homes for many years. She had a strong, competitive spirit and loved playing Bunco, Shanghai rummy, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, she always loved dancing the night away with Mike.
Survivors include her husband Mike Schindler of Yoakum; daughter, Vanessa Alonzo and husband Leif of Virginia; sons, Tim Schindler and wife Linda of Maxwell and Jason Schindler and wife Maryellen of Dripping Springs; 10 grandchildren; brother, Greg Werchan (Jacquelyn) of Manor.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ross and Kerry Werchan, and sister Ardeth Werchan.
Visitation 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Drive in Yoakum.
Funeral Service 11 am, Monday, July 31,2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 605 US Hwy 77A South in Yoakum, with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Hermann Sons Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

