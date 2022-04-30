Audrey W. Simpson
CUERO — Audrey Nell West Simpson, 85, of Cuero, Texas, met her Savior face-to-face on the afternoon of April 28, 2022. She was born on July 14, 1936, in Pandora, Texas, to Leo Colbert and Esta Mae Griffin West. She met the love of her life, Sam Walter Simpson, on November 21, 1951, and married him on February 20, 1955, upon his return from serving as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Navy. Together, they had four children; Kathy, Julie, Suzie, and John. Nell, known by most as Honey, was a loving and treasured daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. On May 13, 1966, Sam and Nell moved to Cuero with their children for Sam’s work in the oil and gas industry. Nell, a 1953 graduate of Pleasanton High School, went on to graduate from Victoria Beauty College and opened Nell’s Beauty Shop shortly thereafter. Sam and Nell joined Calvary Baptist Church the Sunday after they moved to Cuero and served in various roles until their health no longer allowed them to do so. Nell especially enjoyed serving as a Sunday school teacher. Sam and Nell also served as foster parents for the state of Texas for numerous children in need of protective custody. They also cared for widows in their home. Together, they lived James 1:27. Sam and Nell enjoyed having people in their home and were always up for a visit. So many memories have been made at their home, it’s likely some have been forgotten. The family realizes what a tremendous blessing that is. In her later years, quilting became Nell’s passion. The family lost count of how many quilts she quilted over the years. Even after macular degeneration took her sight, she continued to quilt by touch. Her quilts are among the most treasured possessions of those she leaves behind. To honor her memory, the family would like to invite those who were blessed to be gifted one of her quilts to bring it with them to her funeral service. Nell was feisty and tender hearted. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and wanted everyone she met to know Him, too. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, which states, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Nell lived that verse. She persevered despite enduring multiple health conditions and traumatic losses in her lifetime. It was her sincere desire that others might come to know Jesus in the midst of her suffering. Her family rejoices today that her faith has become sight, and she has been given a new body (Philippians 3:21). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Sam Walter Simpson; daughters, Audrey Kathleen Stanfill and Suzan Joan Simpson; grandson, Earl John McMichael IV; parents, Leo Colbert and Esta Mae Griffin West; and brothers, Joe Mack and John Colbert West. She is survived by her children, Julie Maxine McMichael (E.J.) of Victoria, and John Walter Simpson (Rose) of Cuero. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Neal Alan Stanfill of Cuero, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she loved very much. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with Johnny Cravey officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. Family and friends will gather at Sam and Nell’s home afterward. Pallbearers include Adam Simpson, Vincent Stanfill, Scott Brysch, Kaiden Shafer, Tyler Wilson, A.J. Alaniz, and Matthew Jackson. Honorary pallbearers include John Paul Jackson, Justin Stanfill, Brandon Shafer, Trey Meyer, Dillon Meyer, Trace DeLeon, and L.J. McMichael. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
