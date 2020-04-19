AUDREY ANN WAGNER VICTORIA - Audrey Ann Wagner, 89, lifelong resident of Victoria passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born January 11, 1931 to Jake and Ethel Bielstein Wagner. Audrey was an operator for over 35 years with Southwestern Bell. She is survived by numerous cousins. A private graveside service was held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Audrey was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church as a member of the Mary Martha group, Plates of Love and served over 25 years on the Altar Guild. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Growth Fund or Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center. Words of comfort may be shared online at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
