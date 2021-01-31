Audrey Warner
With great sorrow, we share that we lost our mother, Audrey “Granny” Warner, on January 21, 2021. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Warner (Lacey), Carey McCown (Paula) and Michael McCown (Gayla); daughters Kimberly Cook (Kyle) and Teri Clement (Chris); two brothers, two sisters and 11 glorious grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 6, 2021 11:00am-2:00pm at the Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Rd in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family invites others to join them in making a difference in the lives of young, women entrepreneurs to honor Audrey. More information can be found on her memorial website: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AudreyWarner
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (7)
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- Here we go again (2)
- New VISD program offers students pathway to medical field (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.