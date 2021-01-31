Audrey Warner
Audrey Warner
With great sorrow, we share that we lost our mother, Audrey “Granny” Warner, on January 21, 2021. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Warner (Lacey), Carey McCown (Paula) and Michael McCown (Gayla); daughters Kimberly Cook (Kyle) and Teri Clement (Chris); two brothers, two sisters and 11 glorious grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 6, 2021 11:00am-2:00pm at the Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Rd in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family invites others to join them in making a difference in the lives of young, women entrepreneurs to honor Audrey. More information can be found on her memorial website: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AudreyWarner

