August Glenn Christian
VICTORIA — August Glenn Christian, 72, of Victoria, passed on to his Heavenly home Saturday, September 4, 2021. Glenn was born August 20, 1949 in Victoria to Melvin M. and Joy Groth Christian. He served his country in the Navy during Vietnam on the USS Hector AR-7 and was a welder for Dupont retiring after many years. He then went on to crafting wood works with his dear friend Arlen.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelyn E. Kellogg Christian; daughter Jillian Sue Christian Rowley (Jason) of Mont Belvieu, TX; son, August Glenn Christian Jr. (Amanda) of Cuero; granddaughter, Abby Christian, grandson, A.J. Olson and step-grandson, Parker Rowley.
Glenn had always been in some sort of band from the time he could sing and play. He was part of the singing groups, Mike and the 4 Teens, The Gay Lords, The Winds of Change, Messenger, 5 Heart Harmony, and played with his friend Larry Robinson at area nursing homes. He was a multi-gifted team Praise Band leader at Our Saviour’s. He also played “The Tanner Group” with Dennis Riedesel, who taught him how to build and play old time instruments. He Loved singing with his children, and especially loved playing games with his grandchildren. His family was the light of his life.
Visitation will be held on Saturday September 18, 2021, 1-2 pm at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, with the funeral service to begin at 2 pm. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be JR Christian, Jason Eliot, Jake Henson, Darren Miller, Gerald Merks, Robert Schroeter and Kole Eliot. Honorary pallbearers are Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Praise Band, Dr. Richard Leggett, Nurse Alice Charbula, Nurse Brandy, Nurse Brandi, Nurse Katherine Cano, Jason Rowley, Mike Rippamonti, Jerry Cockerham and Adam Hernandez. And with pride, his Navy buddies and their wives, Dave Mattson, Steve Shaffstall, Roger Blank and Dave Johnson. We so appreciate the chance he had to go to Minnesota for the reunion. There was talk of good old Navy days. Special thanks to Ana & Able and Mike and Anna for taking care of me in this hard time. They checked on me an brought groceries. Thank you Frieda, Arlen, Darren and Laura for being there for me and our kids.
A special Gods Blessings to All the nurses that watched over him and others at the hospital.
Memorials may be made to the Christian’s Grandchildren Education Fund at Prosperity Bank in Victoria, Texas. The account is Jackie or Jr. Christian and on the check at bottom is where you put the Christian Grandkids Education Fund or The American Heart Association, Lupus or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
