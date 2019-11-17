AUGUSTA GUSSIE PITTMAN VICTORIA - Augusta Genevieve Maurer Pittman, 97 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born September 19, 1922 in Victoria, Texas to Alfred & Annie Staff Maurer. She was the last of 6 children. Margaret Tipton, Polly Koehl and Jacob Maurer were the siblings she grew up with having lost brothers Alfonse & Vincent in their childhood. Gussie attended Nazareth Academy in early elementary, then Mitchell school and she graduated from Patti Welder High School. While in high school Gussie played in the band. She sang in choir in both high school & Our Lady of Lourdes church choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband GC Pittman & granddaughter Tara Nicole Pittman. She is survived by her children & their spouses; David & Barbara Pittman of Dallas, Sharon & Randy Pitts of Lakeway and Patty & Russell Weaver of Victoria. Grandchildren; Sean Pittman, Kelley Raich, Chris (Mary) Bryan, Will (Sarah) Bryan, Brent (Maegen) Pitts, Harper Pitts, Emily, Leann & Gabriel Weaver. Great grandchildren; Victoria & Madison Pittman, Levi & Leighton Raich, River & Holden Bryan, & Brooks, Braxton & Braegan Pitts. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Harper Pitts, Gabriel Weaver, Sean Pittman, Will Bryan, Chris Bryan and Richard Staff. Memorials in Mrs. Pittman's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (6)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- UIL State Cross Country Championships (Qualifiers) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.