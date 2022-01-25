Augustina “Tina” Solis
CUERO — Augustina “Tina” Solis, 79, of Cuero peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born April 13, 1942 in Pandora to Jorge and Manuela Villasana Alvarez. Tina married Juan Solis on May 14, 1960 in Gonzales then after a few years moved to Cuero where they raised their four boys and were happily married for sixty one years. Tina was a nursing assistant at Cuero Community Hospital and at other local nursing care facilities. She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Margaret) Solis, Freddie (Lee Ann) Solis, Richard Solis and David (Dolores) Solis; sisters, Martina Juarez and Maria Esparza; brother, Raymond Alvarez; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty one years, Juan Solis; brothers, Gilbert and Refugio Alvarez and sister, Epifania Hull. Tina enjoyed crocheting, knitting and gardening. She lovingly stood by her husband as he battled Parkinson’s disease. Her greatest love and joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, 2 PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Richard Solis Jr., Matthew Solis, Xavier Solis, Brendan Solis, Derek Eckhardt and Ricky Chisum. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
