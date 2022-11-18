Augustine “Augie”
Aguirre, Jr.
VICTORIA — Augustine “Augie” Aguirre, Jr., 70 of Victoria, Texas passed away November 13, 2022. He was born July 9, 1952, in Taft, TX to the late Augustine and Maria Casarez Aguirre, Sr.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 1:00- 3:00 pm at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Highway 87 N, Victoria, TX.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by sisters Janey Trevino and Alma Martin and brother Juan Aguirre.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie “Deb”, daughter Brenda, sons Augustine III and Daniel. And his pride and joy, his “Alejandra”. Three grandchildren Brianna, Austin, and Reanna; 3 great grandchildren; 4 brothers; 1 sister.
Augie was owner of Instant Copy and Printing for 23 years. He worked there for a total of 37 years. Augie was a softball player, umpire, and women’s softball coach until the late 90’s. He had a smile like no other and everyone that knew him loved him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Memorial Chapel. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Online Poll
Have you ever hit a deer with your vehicle?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.