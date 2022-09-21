Aurelia Gonzales
VICTORIA — Aurelia Ybarra Gonzales, age 75 of Victoria passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born November 14, 1946, in Port Lavaca to the late Julio Ybarra and Elena Garza Ybarra.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Gonzales, daughters Katherine M. Gonzales and Roxanne L. Miranda, grandchildren, Gavin R. Miranda, Sophia G. Miranda, and Joshua Miranda-Barber; siblings, Evangeline Mackintosh of Houston, Gloria Casas, Mary Eloise Bruton, Hector Ybarra all of San Antonio, Elena Vega, Viola Saenz, Mary Mata, Lupe Perez, and Luis Ybarra all of Victoria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Bertha Garcia and Josefa Garcia.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume September 22, 2022, at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Miranda, Trey Saenz, Alex Cantu, Adolph Vega, Miguel Ybarra, Andrew Perez, Joe Ybarra, and Brian Bruton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Hector Ybarra and Luis Ybarra.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
